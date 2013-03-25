JAKARTA, March 25 Indonesia's Finance Minister
Agus Martowardojo repeated his view on Monday on the need for
reciprocity in dealing with the issue of foreign bank licenses.
Though he made no direct comment on any specific case, the
comments are likely to be seen as a reference to the long
delayed $7.2 billion bid by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
for Indonesia's Bank Danamon.
"Regarding banking regulations, there's a need to apply
reciprocal regulations to foreign banks on ownership and
licenses, based on the mutual benefit principal," he told a
parliamentary hearing on his candidacy to become governor of the
central bank.
