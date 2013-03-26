(Adds details, background)

By Andjarsari Paramaditha and Adriana Nina Kusuma

JAKARTA, March 26 Indonesia's parliament approved Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo on Tuesday to become the next head of the central bank, taking over monetary policy in one of the world's fast growing economies.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono named Martowardojo as his only candidate for the five-year term as governor of Bank Indonesia in a surprise announcement last month. It was second time lucky for Martowardojo. Parliament had rejected his candidacy for the central bank job in 2008.

He will replace the incumbent, Darmin Nasution, when his term ends in late May. The president has not announced who will replace Martowardojo, a career banker who was regarded as a fiscal conservative, to become the country's third finance ministry in as many years.

The parliamentary commission voted 46 in favour, with one abstention and 7 against.

Markets have shown little reaction to the issue prior to Tuesday's approval which was reached after Indonesian markets were closed.

The changes come at a sensitive time for the fast-growing economy and ahead of general and presidential elections next year.

Monetary policy is under pressure with inflation rising, the current account deficit widening and the rupiah continuing to weaken.

On the fiscal side, the government's reluctance to cut fuel subsidies is putting a huge and growing burden on the budget and diverting funds which many economists argue are desperately needed to spend on infrastructure if Indonesia is to continue attracting the record amounts of foreign investment helping to propel growth.

During his testimony in parliament, Martowardojo repeated his demands for reciprocity over foreign bank licenses, an issue which threatens to further delay or even derail the year-old $7.2 billion bid by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for Indonesia's Bank Danamon.

Officials have argued in the past that in return for better access to its giant neighbour's economy, Singapore should fully open up its market to Indonesian banks.

MPs added several demands to their approval, including one seeking agreements with foreign central banks over the issue of reciprocity.

They also called on the new governor to focus on the "national interest" and limit inflows from currency speculators.

Dutch-born Martowardojo, 57, took over as finance minister in 2010 from the reformist Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who fell foul of members of the business and political elite with her anti-corruption drive.

Before that, he was credited with turning around the fortunes of the main state bank, Bank Mandiri.

"(He) was known for his credibility in both managing the bank and people. His broad experience with local, foreign and state-owned banks can be one of his strong advantages," said Fadlul Imansyah, CIO at CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta.

"As for his successor as finance ministry, for me (Martowardojo) has set quite a tough benchmark."