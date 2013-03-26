(Adds details, background)
By Andjarsari Paramaditha and Adriana Nina Kusuma
JAKARTA, March 26 Indonesia's parliament
approved Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo on Tuesday to become
the next head of the central bank, taking over monetary policy
in one of the world's fast growing economies.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono named Martowardojo as his
only candidate for the five-year term as governor of Bank
Indonesia in a surprise announcement last month. It was second
time lucky for Martowardojo. Parliament had rejected his
candidacy for the central bank job in 2008.
He will replace the incumbent, Darmin Nasution, when his
term ends in late May. The president has not announced who will
replace Martowardojo, a career banker who was regarded as a
fiscal conservative, to become the country's third finance
ministry in as many years.
The parliamentary commission voted 46 in favour, with one
abstention and 7 against.
Markets have shown little reaction to the issue prior to
Tuesday's approval which was reached after Indonesian markets
were closed.
The changes come at a sensitive time for the fast-growing
economy and ahead of general and presidential elections next
year.
Monetary policy is under pressure with inflation rising, the
current account deficit widening and the rupiah continuing to
weaken.
On the fiscal side, the government's reluctance to cut fuel
subsidies is putting a huge and growing burden on the budget and
diverting funds which many economists argue are desperately
needed to spend on infrastructure if Indonesia is to continue
attracting the record amounts of foreign investment helping to
propel growth.
During his testimony in parliament, Martowardojo repeated
his demands for reciprocity over foreign bank licenses, an issue
which threatens to further delay or even derail the year-old
$7.2 billion bid by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for
Indonesia's Bank Danamon.
Officials have argued in the past that in return for better
access to its giant neighbour's economy, Singapore should fully
open up its market to Indonesian banks.
MPs added several demands to their approval, including one
seeking agreements with foreign central banks over the issue of
reciprocity.
They also called on the new governor to focus on the
"national interest" and limit inflows from currency speculators.
Dutch-born Martowardojo, 57, took over as finance minister
in 2010 from the reformist Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who fell foul
of members of the business and political elite with her
anti-corruption drive.
Before that, he was credited with turning around the
fortunes of the main state bank, Bank Mandiri.
"(He) was known for his credibility in both managing the
bank and people. His broad experience with local, foreign and
state-owned banks can be one of his strong advantages," said
Fadlul Imansyah, CIO at CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta.
"As for his successor as finance ministry, for me
(Martowardojo) has set quite a tough benchmark."
