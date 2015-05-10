JAKARTA May 10 Indonesia's president said on
Sunday that foreign journalists no longer need special
permission to travel to the politically-sensitive Papua
province, lifting decades-old restrictions imposed due to a long
simmering secessionist movement.
The announcement comes a day after President Joko Widodo
pardoned five political prisoners in Papua, home to a small
insurgency that has clashed with the military and police over
the past decades.
"Starting today, foreign journalists will be allowed and are
free to come to Papua, as they are to other parts of Indonesia,"
Cabinet Secretary Andi Widjajanto quoted President Joko Widodo
as saying during a trip to the remote province.
Foreign journalists previously needed government clearance
to visit Papua, which is known for its abundant copper and gold
mines operated by U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc
.
Last year, two French journalists were convicted of misusing
their tourist visas to work as journalists in Papua and spent 11
weeks in detention before being sent back to France.
Widodo, who is visiting Papua with a delegation that
included a small group of Jakarta-based foreign journalists, on
Saturday pardoned five political prisoners convicted over a 2003
raid on an Indonesian military weapons arsenal, local media
said. The convicts were serving sentences ranging from 19 years
to life.
Human Rights Watch urged the president to release dozens of
other political prisoners.
Papua was incorporated into Indonesia under a widely
criticised U.N.-backed vote in 1969, after Jakarta took over the
area in 1963 at the end of Dutch colonial rule.
(Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Writing by Randy Fabi;
Editing by Kim Coghill)