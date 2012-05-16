JAKARTA May 16 Indonesia's export duty on minerals will apply to 21 different metals, the finance minister said on Wednesday, an increase on the 14 metals announced at the start of the month.

In total 65 mineral types excluding coal will be affected by the new export duties, effective immediately, finance minister Agus Martowardojo said. (Reporting By Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing By Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)