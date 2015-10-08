BRIEF-STI India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 32.9 million rupees versus loss 168.4 million rupees year ago
JAKARTA Oct 8 French tyre maker Michelin will invest $500 million on a rubber processing factory and plantations in Indonesia to produce synthetic rubber for export, the Southeast Asian nation's industry minister said.
With Indonesian partner PT Barito Pacific, Michelin will build a factory in Banten in western Java and rubber plantations in Sumatra and Kalimantan, Saleh Husin told Reuters late on Wednesday.
"The ground-breaking is expected next year," Husin added.
Calls and emails on Thursday to a Michelin representative in Indonesia went unanswered. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)
* Adm expands destination marketing footprint with acquisition of majority stake in israeli merchandiser