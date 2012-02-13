JAKARTA Feb 13 An Islamic militant
captured in the same Pakistan town where U.S. forces killed
Osama bin Laden went on trial in Indonesia on Monday accused of
making bombs that exploded at Bali nightclubs packed with
Australian tourists in 2002, killing 202 people.
Umar Patek, 45, is also accused of mixing chemicals for 13
bombs that detonated in five churches in Jakarta on Christmas
Eve, 2000, that killed around 15 people. Security officials say
he belonged to the banned Jemaah Islamiah group linked to al
Qaeda.
Pakistani authorities caught Patek in January 2011 in the
garrison town of Abbottabad where U.S. forces shot dead al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden last May. It is unclear whether the two
met.
"The defendant met Imam Samudra (a key figure in the Bali
bombings who was convicted and executed in 2008) and invited him
to kill foreigners and tourists in Bali using bombs," state
prosecutor Fri Hartono told a district court in Jakarta.
"Samudra asked the defendant to mix explosives for the bombs
and he agreed," Hartono said.
Patek was flanked by heavily armed officers as he was
escorted into the courtroom wearing a white Muslim cap, tunic
and traditional ankle-length pants.
He sat in silence as prosecutors took turns to read the
29-page indictment in the small room. A handful of his
supporters shouted "Allahu akbar" or God is greatest at the
hearing. He will respond to the charges on Feb 20.
The threat from Islamic militants in Indonesia has
diminished in recent years because of a campaign by security
forces against Jemaah Islamiah and associated groups and also
because of convictions of militant leaders, according to
analysts.
They say Patek is one of the few militants who understands
the connection between Islamic militants in Southeast Asia and
al Qaeda in the region. He was wanted in the United States, the
Philippines and Australia.
Indonesia is a secular state with the world's largest
population of Muslims and significant numbers of Christians,
Hindus, Buddhists and Confucians. Most Indonesian Muslims are
Sunni and there is little popular support for violent militants.
(Editing by Matthew Bigg and Nick Macfie)