By Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA Feb 13 An Islamic militant
captured in the same Pakistan town where U.S. forces killed
Osama bin Laden went on trial in Indonesia on Monday accused of
making bombs that exploded at Bali nightclubs packed with
Australian tourists in 2002, killing 202 people.
Umar Patek, 45, is also accused of mixing chemicals for 13
bombs that detonated in five churches in Jakarta on Christmas
Eve, 2000 and killed around 15 people. Security officials say he
belonged to the banned Jemaah Islamiah group linked to al Qaeda.
The Bali bombs were a watershed for Indonesia, which has the
world's largest Muslim population, forcing the secular state to
confront the presence of violent militants on its soil.
It has since been largely successful in containing militant
attacks across the large archipelago. But the government of
President Bambang Susilo Yudhoyono has been criticised for doing
little to curb more general religious intolerance that has
become increasingly common in the very diverse country.
Pakistani authorities caught Patek in January 2011 in the
garrison town of Abbottabad where U.S. forces shot dead bin
Laden. It is unclear whether the two met.
Patek was flanked by heavily armed officers as he was
escorted into a district court in west Jakarta on Monday wearing
a white Muslim cap, tunic and traditional ankle-length trousers.
He sat in silence as prosecutors took turns to read the
29-page indictment in the small courtroom. A handful of his
supporters shouted "Allahu akbar" or God is greatest at the
hearing. He will respond to the charges on Feb 20.
"The defendant met Imam Samudra (a key figure in the Bali
bombings who was convicted and executed in 2008) and invited him
to kill foreigners and tourists in Bali using bombs," state
prosecutor Fri Hartono told a district court in Jakarta.
"Samudra asked the defendant to mix explosives for the bombs
and he agreed."
RELIGIOUS INTOLERANCE
After the bombings, security forces detained nearly 600
militants, most of whom have been convicted, said security
expert Noor Huda Ismail, founder of the Institute for
International Peace-Building in Jakarta.
Three main perpetrators of the bombings were convicted and
executed by firing squad in 2008.
As a result of the campaign, the threat from militants has
diminished, according to analysts. Most Indonesian Muslims are
Sunni and there is little popular support for violent militants.
But authorities have adopted a much softer line against
violent religious intolerance in a country with significant
minorities of Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and Confucians.
"The special anti-terror detachment has done a great job to
weaken Jemaah Islamiah and its offshoot groups .... but the way
the government is handling the problem of rising religious
tolerance is not at all firm," Ismail said.
Violence against religious minorities became more deadly and
frequent during 2011 as Islamist militants mobilised mobs to
attack them, Human Rights Watch said in a January report
Some Christians have been targeted as well as members of the
Ahmadi group whose status as Muslims is contested, the rights
group said.
In one example, a mob of 1,500 people killed three Ahmadis a
year ago in Banten province. A few attackers were prosecuted and
served only six to nine months in jail, Human Rights Watch said.
The government says it protects religious freedom. Religious
Affairs Minister Suryadharma Ali of the Unity Development Party
(PPP) has said the Ahmadi sect should be banned. The PPP is an
Islamic party and part of the ruling coalition.
PLASTIC FILING CABINETS
Patek, also wanted in the United States, the Philippines and
Australia, went to a training camp in Pakistan for Afghan
militants in 1991, prosecutors said.
He built the Bali bombs from 700 kg of potassium chlorate,
sulphur and aluminium powder and stuffed them in four plastic
filing cabinets. He also helped another man make electronic
devices to link the four filing cabinets, prosecutors said.
He later fled, living in the Philippines with groups like
the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Abu Sayyaf
group, prosecutors said.
During that period, he visited Indonesia to help a group
associated with Jemaah Islamiah to set up a paramilitary
training camp in Aceh province.
