JAKARTA, April 3 Indonesia's military is
concerned that a rebalancing of power in the Asia-Pacific is
driving an arms race in the region and that increasingly tetchy
territorial disputes could trigger conflict, its armed forces
chief said.
In an interview with Reuters, military commander Moeldoko
did not single out China for criticism, but his comments are the
latest from regional officials that suggest there are growing
fears over China's assertiveness and military modernisation.
"We are definitely worried because there is a trend
happening in the region right now and that is an arms race,
between ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)
countries themselves and between major powers," he said late on
Wednesday.
According to IHS Jane's, a defence publisher, the
Asia-Pacific region is the only part of the world to see
military spending grow steadily since 2008.
China is believed to have more than quadrupled its military
spending since 2000 and by 2015 is expected to be outspending
Britain, France and Germany combined. Even with Chinese spending
stripped out, the rest of the Asia-Pacific region is seen
overtaking the whole of Western Europe by the same date.
Moeldoko said it was important that what he called a
rebalancing of power in Asia as well as efforts by the United
States to step up its military presence in the region did not
create "provocations".
He also said the Indonesian military was constantly
assessing the risk to the country's oil- and gas-rich Natuna
Islands close to an area of the South China Sea claimed by
Beijing but insisted that Jakarta remained neutral in the
conflicting claims over sovereignty in the region.
"We always need to evaluate the forces that are deployed in
and around the Natuna region. We have to consider any spillover
that emerges which we will have to deal with," he said.
The Natuna Islands lie close to China's so-called
nine-dash-line, which Beijing uses on its official maps to
display its claim to 90 percent of the South China Sea. The
Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim
parts of the potentially resource rich waters.
Indonesia has long played a neutral role and sought to
mediate in the disputes, although it has openly criticised
China's hard-nosed approach for inflaming regional tension.
China's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday
saying Beijing had no dispute with Jakarta over the Natuna
Islands in response to some reports that a row might be brewing.
CRYSTAL CLEAR
That was a view backed by Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty
Natalegawa.
"It must be made crystal clear that between Indonesia and
China there are no outstanding or overlapping maritime
territorial disputes," he told Reuters on Thursday.
However, Indonesia has been asking for clarification through
the United Nations since 2010 of the legal basis for China's
nine-dash line, a set of dashes on Chinese maps that stretch
deep into the heart of maritime Southeast Asia.
Natalegawa said Indonesia had "inferred" from China that the
line did not cross Indonesian territory.
The 56-year-old Moeldoko, named armed forces chief last
August, went to Beijing in February for talks with China's
military.
"We're not focused particularly on China's developments but
we see there is a dispute in that region. And from that dispute
we should anticipate or look at the future prospects in the
region, and that is a part of our calculations.
"I explained (to my Chinese counterpart) that we are a
sovereign country, we will protect our territory, and we will do
whatever is necessary to protect our sovereignty. They
understand that," he said.
