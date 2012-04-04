JAKARTA, April 4 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
said it is confident Indonesia will honour its contract
in light of a plan by the government to impose a 25 percent
export tax on minerals, Ramdani Sirait, a spokesman for the
company's Indonesian unit, said on Wednesday.
Freeport Indonesia operates the Grasberg mine on Papua
island which holds the world's largest gold reserves and is the
second largest copper mine.
"PT Freeport Indonesia is confident that government of
Indonesia will honour articles in the existing contract of
work," Sirait said in an emailed statement.
The government is considering a hefty tax this year on
mining exports to curb a production boom as miners try to
exploit resources before a 2014 law that will require raw ore to
be upgraded.