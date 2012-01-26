* Sumbawa island operations hit by local protests
* Company Sumber Mineral Nusantara planned gold mining
* In joint venture with Arc Exploration
* Minister says permit revocation will take time
JAKARTA, Jan 26 The Indonesian government
said on Thursday it will revoke the exploration permit of mining
company Sumber Mineral Nusantara whose operation on Sumbawa
island has been hit by violent protests by residents in which
two people have died.
Thousands of people rioted and burned a government office on
Sumbawa on Thursday to demonstrate their rejection of the
company's gold exploration plan, which they say will damage
their land and livelihoods, according to police and local media.
The protests are the latest example of scattered
demonstrations by some citizens in Southeast Asia's top economy
against foreign-owned companies they fear will exploit the
country's natural resources at their expense.
Residents including villagers and students in the town of
Bima on Sumbawa have for nearly a year demanded that Bima's
regent revoke the permit for a joint venture between PT Sumber
Mineral Nusantara and Australian-listed Arc Exploration Limited
.
Bima is approximately 1331 km (827 miles) east of Jakarta.
Footage from the Metro TV station showed thousands of people
massing outside the office of the regent and setting fire to it.
Clouds of smoke rose into the air as the police fired warning
shots.
"The preliminary information from Bima is that people were
acting anarchist by burning the regent's office ... We don't
know if there are any casualties," said national police
spokesman Boy Rafli Amar. Another spokesman said police had made
no arrests and the situation remained unstable.
Energy Minister Jero Wacik said the exploration permit would
be revoked but the process would take some time.
Two people were killed and eight wounded in clashes with
police on Dec 24 as protesters occupied Sape port.
The Arc Exploration Ltd announced on Jan. 3 that its
exploration license has been temporarily suspended for one year
since Dec. 23.
