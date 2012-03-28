JAKARTA, March 28 Indonesia, a major global producer of raw materials, has put on hold talks to impose an export tax for coal and base metals, but still expects to introduce the charge later this year, an industry ministry official said on Wednesday.

Late last year, Southeast Asia's largest economy outlined plans to introduce export taxes on metals and minerals, aiming to encourage investment in the mining sector.

But after a series of new mining regulations announced this year, including a ban on exports of some unprocessed metals from 2014, an agreement between ministries may be some way off.

"We still plan to impose an export tax on metal (and) mineral ores in 2012, but discussions on the regulation have temporary halted," said Aryanto Sagala, head of the industrial policy, climate and quality assessment agency at the industry ministry.

Industry Minister Mohamad Hidayat is due to meet Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik to discuss the export tax regulation, he told Reuters.

Indonesia is the world's top thermal coal and refined tin exporter, and home to the world's second-largest copper mine.

The archipelago has only one copper smelter, however, and this smelting capacity shortage is mirrored for other metals.

Despite industry pleas for a delay, the government announced plans in February to ban exports of unprocessed copper, gold, silver, nickel, tin, bauxite and zinc by 2014. Coal will be regulated separately.

"Our view is that government has to regulate metal (and) mineral ore exports gradually (and) according to local metal (smelter) industry readiness," Sagala said. "For a first step, it is better to impose an export tax while driving investment in metal smelters, then in 2014 we impose a total export ban on mineral and metal ores."

Indonesia, whose fast-growing mining sector accounts for about 11 percent of GDP, already has export taxes in place for cocoa and palm oil, aiming to ensure domestic supplies and boost downstream industries.

Indonesian miners that could be impacted by a new export tax include PT International Vale Indonesia PT, Adaro Energy PT, Aneka Tambang PT, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc and Bumi Resources PT .

The government has previously also said that it will provide industry investment incentives, such as tax allowances and tax holidays.