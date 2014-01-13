JAKARTA Jan 13 State-owned Indonesian miner
Perusahaan Perseroan Aneka Tambang (Antam) expects
nickel ore production to drop 87 percent this year from last
year, as it limits output to only domestic use following the
government's ban on mineral ore exports on Sunday.
"Nickel ore production in 2013, both for our plant
consumption and export, was about 11.5 million tonnes. While our
nickel ore production target in 2014 is 1.5 million tonnes,"
said Tri Hartono, the company's corporate secretary.
Indonesia introduced the controversial ban on Sunday on a
range of raw mineral ores in order to force home companies to
build processing plants on Indonesian soil, but policy confusion
remains.
