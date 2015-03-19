JAKARTA, March 19 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian copper export permit was extended for six months on
Wednesday.
Below is a list of six-month export permits issued by the
Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry for the year-to-date, but
released late on Wednesday by the ministry's Director General,
Sukhyar.
The table below lists companies, concentrates and export
quota tonnage issued by the ministry:
Company Mineral/concentrates Tonnage
------------------------------------------------------------
PT Sebuku Iron Lateritic Ores Iron 3,000,000
PT Lumbung Mineral Sentosa Lead 8,697
PT Lumbung Mineral Sentosa Zinc 5,839
PT Freeport Indonesia Copper 940,989
PT Smelting Anode Slime 800
PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara Copper 477,000
PT Sumber Baja Prima Iron Sand 300,000
PT Sumber Baja Prima Iron Sand Pellet 100,000
PT Kapuas Prima Coal Lead 40,000
PT Megatop Inti Selaras Iron Sand 691,200
------------------------------------------------------------
Below is a list of companies, smeltered material and export
quota tonnage issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources
Ministry:
Company Mineral/concentrates Tonnage
------------------------------------------------------------
PT Indonesia Chemical Alumina Alumina 300,000
PT Aneka Tambang Ferro nickel 18,000
PT Indoferro Nickel pig iron 250,000
PT Cahaya Modern Nickel pig iron 8,640
PT Vale Indonesia Nickel matte 75,000
PT Sambas Mineral Mining Nickel pig iron 12,000
PT Macika Mineral Industri Ferro nickel 53,680
PT Karyatama Konawe Utara Nickel pig iron 50,000
PT Bintang Delapan Nickel pig iron 300,000
PT Fajar Bhakti Lintas Nusantara Ferro nickel 50,000
PT Gebe Sentra Nickel Nickel hydroxide 24,000
------------------------------------------------------------
