JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia will cut the tax
levied on mineral concentrate exports to less than 10 percent
from 20-25 percent for miners that pay a bond as a guarantee
they will build a smelter later, a government official said on
Thursday.
The move will allow mining companies to restart exports even
if they have yet to complete smelters that would allow them to
process more ore on Indonesian soil.
"If you want to build a smelter then you're eligible for a
lower tariff for the concentrate export tax," fiscal policy
chief Andin Hadiyanto told Reuters, adding that no export tax
would apply to finished metals.
The change comes six months after the government imposed a
controversial escalating tax on shipments that brought copper
exports to a halt. The tax was intended to force miners to
develop smelters and mineral processing facilities and part of a
government push to derive bigger returns from Indonesia's
mineral resources.
The new rate would be less than 10 percent, and scale down
to zero as a firm's smelter construction progresses, Hadiyanto
said, while miners that did not have smelter projects in the
works will remain subject to the escalating tax rate of up to 60
percent.
