JAKARTA Feb 20 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc said it is not among six companies that gained
approval to export processed minerals and refined metals out of
Indonesia, after a more than one-month hiatus in shipments from
the world's fifth-largest copper mine.
The Arizona-based firm which operates the giant Grasberg
mine in Papua, Indonesia, has been in talks with the government
of the Southeast Asian nation after a progressive export tax of
up to 60 percent was introduced in early January. The firm says
the tax is in breach of its contract.
Around $500 million worth of monthly metal ore and
concentrate exports have ground to a halt in Indonesia due to
confusion surrounding the implementation of the Jan. 12 mining
law, which includes a mineral ore export ban and a progressive
tax on concentrate shipments.