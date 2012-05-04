JAKARTA May 4 Indonesia will impose a 20
percent export duty on all metal ores under new regulations to
be applied from May 6 and will work on export policy plans for
its coal industry in the next month, senior government officials
said on Friday.
Jakarta aims to boost investment in domestic ore processing
to lift exports of higher-value finished metals by the G20
economy through the new rules which come into force on Sunday.
The resource-rich nation will prohibit shipments of raw
minerals unless miners submit plans to build smelters and it has
received 82 proposals out of 400 mining firms, Energy and
Minerals Minister Jero Wacik told a news conference.
The new rules do not apply to companies such as
Freeport-McMoRan & Gold Inc, Vale Indonesia
and Newmont Corp, which hold decades long Contracts of
Work (COW) agreements, but the government wants to renegotiate
those contracts, the officials said.
"PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) has carried out all the
provisions that are included in the COW. Also according to the
COW, we have built the first smelting facility in Indonesia,
which is PT Smelting, an affiliate of PTFI," said a statement by
Freeport emailed to Reuters.
"We marketed left-over concentrate that we produced at fair
market value based on long-term contracts with several
international smelters, and we will continue to honour those
contracts. But, we are willing to sell additional concentrates
if it is based on a competitive pricing," Freeport said.