JAKARTA Jan 8 Indonesia's mining ministry on
Wednesday sought to ease a looming mineral export ban by
proposing a regulation that would allow shipments of mineral ore
concentrates to continue until 2017.
"The (mining) ministry proposed that miners will be given
flexibility to export concentrate or processed minerals until
2017," Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals, told
reporters.
"After 2017, they will only be allowed to export metal or
refined mineral."
The proposal has been submitted to the chief economic
minister and President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono for approval.
Under a ban due to take effect on Sunday, mining companies
must process their ore before shipping it overseas, a measure
initially passed in 2009 to boost the value of exports from
Indonesia, the world's top exporter of nickel ore, thermal coal
and refined tin.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Richard Pullin)