JAKARTA Aug 3 Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 55 companies since it introduced curbs on such shipments this year, a trade ministry official said on Friday, after the limits triggered a slump in June exports to key customers Japan and China.

Indonesia, a major exporter of metal ores, in May imposed new rules on mining exports, including a 20 percent export tax. To obtain export permits under the new rules miners must now be certified "clear and clean" and provide plans to process ores they dig up, ahead of a 2014 ban on unprocessed ore exports.

Of the 55 companies that have gained permits, 32 are nickel ore miners, 6 are iron ore miners, 2 are copper ore miners and 10 are bauxite miners, said Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade at the Trade Ministry.

In early July, the number of approved firms stood at 22, as the slow approval rate saw ore exports slump up to 90 percent.

Miners that have already received export permits include Newmont Mining Corp, PT Aneka Tambang, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, PT Sebuku Iron Lateritic Ores and PT Sambas Mineral Mining.

Indonesia's push to develop domestic mineral processing industries aims to derive more revenue from a sector that already contributes around 12 percent of GDP.

The disruption to Indonesian exports, however, is estimated to be costing the mining industry up to $164 million a month in lost sales of nickel and bauxite, and has led to mass layoffs across the country.

Companies that have received export permits include:

IRON ORE

PT Kapuas Prima Coal

PT Sebuku Iron Lateritic Ores

IRON SAND

PT Karya Intan Maksima

BAUXITE

PT Aneka Tambang

PT Danpac Resources

PT Persada Pratama Cemerlang

PT Persada Buana Gemilang

PT Lobindo Nusa Persada

PT Mahkota Karya Utama

PT Kapuas Bara Mineral

NICKEL ORE

PT Aneka Tambang

PT Wanatiara Persada

PT Gebe Sentral Nickel

PT Fajar Bhakti Lintas Nusantara

PT Pulau Rusa Tamita

PT Sambas Minerals Mining

PT Rimba Kurnia Alam

PT Bintang Delapan Mineral

PT Celebessi Mulia Utama

PT Bumi Konawe Abadi

PT Mulia Pasific Resources

PT Hengjaya Mineralindo

PT Bima Cakra Perkasa Mineralindo

PT Bumi Morowali Utama

PT Genba Multi Mineral

PT Stargate Pasific Resources

PT Gane Permai Sentosa

COPPER CONCENTRATE

PT Freeport Indonesia

PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara