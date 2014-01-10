SYDNEY Jan 10 An Indonesian ban on raw minerals
exports is set to hurt Chinese factories making stainless steel
- used in everything from kitchenware to cars and buildings - in
the biggest potential industry shake-up in more than five years.
The ban, due to come in force on Sunday, may also be a boon
for battered nickel miners, dogged by prices that lost 19
percent last year and are sitting stubbornly near four-year
lows.
Indonesia looks set to prohibit more than $2 billion worth
of annual nickel ore and bauxite shipments as part of a plan to
push miners into downstream processing and boost long-term
returns from its mineral wealth.
The Southeast Asian country supplies about half the nickel
ore used for stainless steel in China, the world's biggest
producer and exporter of the corrosion resistant material.
China mostly produces a lesser quality version, unlike
high-end competitors in Japan, Germany and Korea, which is often
used in the inside of buildings or internally in cars, where it
reinforces framework.
Stainless steel is also used in oil and gas pipelines, and a
raft of products such as kitchenware - from brushed stainless
steel stove tops to cookers and extractor hoods.
Nickel prices have so far failed to react to the looming
ban, reflecting widespread scepticism in the market that
Indonesia will stick to its guns given a history of backing away
from controversial policies in the past.
But Jakarta has recently held firm on moves to bolster its
tin industry, and its latest proposal on mineral ore exports
will only delay the full impact of the ban in some areas.
"If the ban stays in place, nickel prices sustain a rally
and costs are passed on, that would eventually feed into end-use
consumer goods - pots and pans, to buildings, to factories,"
says Barclays analyst Sijin Cheng in Singapore.
MARKET WAITS AND WATCHES
London Metal Exchange (LME) prices are near
four-year lows of $13,205 hit last July, a legacy of boom-time
investment in new mines that boosted supply after nickel prices
soared above $50,000 a tonne in 2007, while stocks are at record
highs.
The price edged up slightly on Friday and buying in the
options market suggested some buyers were betting prices may
spike, industry sources said.
A kneejerk rally could push prices as high as $17,000 in
coming months, said Citi analysts, as traders who have bet on a
price fall have to buy back their positions, and as new
investors jump on board, but stocks would have to fall for any
sustained rise.
Any impact on the price of consumer goods is also likely to
be limited.
Chinese producers spent 2013 stocking up and have supplies
for most of the year, analysts estimate.
Factories can also alter the ingredient mix for stainless
steel, composed variously of iron, scrap metal and nickel among
other metals, provided some minimum requirements are met.
A ban would force China to look further afield for sources
of supply - most likely lower-quality ore from the Philippines
or New Caledonia, pushing up transport and processing costs.
Struggling nickel miners, however, are still cheering
Indonesia on from the sidelines.
"There are a collection of small independents and larger
assets in Australia and elsewhere that should do better to the
extent that nickel prices improve," says analyst Lachlan Shaw of
Commonwealth Bank in Melbourne.
A ban could prove a much needed panacea to producers like
France's Eramet, while relieving pressure on the
nickel units of majors like Brazil's Vale SA and BHP
Billiton.
Russia's Norilsk Nickel last year said it had
received high-level assurances from Indonesia that ore
restrictions would be put in place.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)