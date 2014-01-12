By Fergus Jensen
| DAMPALA, Indonesia
DAMPALA, Indonesia Jan 12 Hundreds of small
Indonesian mines, like nickel miner Mobi Jaya Persada, are
preparing for the worst after the government imposed a
controversial mineral export ban on Sunday that could force them
to close down.
Mobi Jaya Presada, which contributes to Indonesia being the
world's biggest exporter of nickel ore that is used in stainless
steel production, has already laid off half of its 100 employees
ahead of the ban coming into force.
"We've already started reducing the workforce and we're
going to continue if the regulation stops ore exports," said Roy
Kojongan, business development manager for the remote Mobi Jaya
Persada, adding the company only had 44 employees left.
"It's not fair for the people of Indonesia."
Almost 30,000 mine workers have been laid off as mines cut
back operations ahead of the long-expected ban, according to the
Indonesian Mineral Entrepreneurs Association.
Mine lay offs have already sparked protests in Jakarta and
thousands more could see the export ban become a hot political
issue in 2014's legislative and presidential elections.
"We call on all mining workers to prepare to go on the
streets and swarm the presidential palace if the government goes
ahead with the implementation of the ban," said Juan Forti
Silalahi of the National Mine Workers Union in a statement
earlier on Saturday.
On Sunday, the export ban took effect requiring all mineral
ore be processed domestically in an attempt to transform
Southeast Asia's biggest economy from being simply a supplier of
raw materials into a producer of finished goods.
But fearing the ban would significantly impact Indonesia's
already slowing economy, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
signed last-minute regulations diluting the law to allow major
miners, like U.S. giants Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
and Newmont Mining Corp, to continue exporting as usual.
That leaves the burden of the ban on hundreds of smaller,
locally-owned operations that cannot afford hundreds of millions
of dollars to build a smelter to comply with the law.
More than 100 junior mining companies, from privately held
PT Harita Prima Abadi Mineral to Singapore's Ibris Nickel Pte
Ltd, have reduced or shut down operations because of the
uncertainty surrounding the mineral export ban.
"Why are they releasing Freeport and Newmont, but banning
local companies?" questioned Erry Sofyan, director PT Harita
Prima Abadi Mineral which mines bauxite, an ore used to make
aluminium.
"We already stopped mining operations at the end of
December. If we can't continue exporting bauxite, we will layoff
4,700 workers."
VILLAGERS MINING LIFELINE AT RISK
Despite knowing for more than five years that this ban was
coming, companies have hesitated to invest in smelters and
refining facilities due to the lack of infrastructure and power
in remote areas where mines are often located.
Ample global smelting capacity and weak metal prices, also
make new smelters less economically viable.
"We are not against the downstream processing policy, but
with the assumption that the government would provide the
infrastructure," said Kojongan, whose company has yet to make
its first shipment but has already been approached from buyers
in Australia, Canada and China.
Kojongan's firm, Mobi Jaya Persada, owns a small 34-hectare
mining concession in Dampala in a distant part of Central
Sulawesi, a hub of Indonesia's nickel mining industry that
provides a lifeline for many local villages.
Its hauling road carves a steep and winding path into the
densely forested hills behind Morowali's crystal blue coast,
where wooden canoes have been used for fishing for centuries.
Silt from the mines is changing this and many fishermen
complain that their catches have dropped sharply since mining
permits were issued in 2009, the start of the nickel boom in the
sprawling eastern Indonesian island of Sulawesi.
But the mines provide work for villagers and the significant
impact the export ban threatens to have on the local communities
in Sulawesi makes Rudi Chandra, a mining contractor for Mobi
Jaya, hopeful Jakarta will eventually relent allow small miners
to continue production.
"In 2012, when the first (mining) regulation was brought in
we were all hurt -- toothaches, headaches and heartaches. Now if
they implement this out we will be dead," Chandra said.
"There has to be a solution. It's just that we don't know
what the solution will be yet."