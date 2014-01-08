JAKARTA, Jan 8 Indonesia's mining ministry on
Wednesday sought to ease a looming unprocessed mineral export
ban by introducing new domestic processing requirements that
effectively raise the bar for some miners to continue exporting
minerals until 2017.
Under the proposal, the government lowered the minimum
processing requirements that were due to come into effect on
Sunday, allowing more miners to continue to export their
products.
Below is a table of the proposed minimum percentage
requirements to export compared to regulations due to come into
effect on Jan. 12. The proposal must still be approved by
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
See related story at.
Mineral/Metal Proposed Current
regulation regulation*
copper 15 98
bauxite 45/98** 98
lateritic iron 51 75
primary iron 62 75
manganese 40 60
zirconium 65.5 99
zirconium silica 64 65.5
nickel 4*** 6
*Source: Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Regulation 20,
2013
**Indonesia Mining Association says minimum requirements will be
45 percent for bauxite, while Indonesian Chamber of Commerce
says it will be unchanged at 98 percent.
***Source: Indonesian Nickel Association (Jan 8, 2014)
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna and Wilda Asmarini; Compiled by
Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)