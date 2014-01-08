JAKARTA, Jan 8 Indonesia's mining ministry on Wednesday sought to ease a looming unprocessed mineral export ban by introducing new domestic processing requirements that effectively raise the bar for some miners to continue exporting minerals until 2017. Under the proposal, the government lowered the minimum processing requirements that were due to come into effect on Sunday, allowing more miners to continue to export their products. Below is a table of the proposed minimum percentage requirements to export compared to regulations due to come into effect on Jan. 12. The proposal must still be approved by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. See related story at. Mineral/Metal Proposed Current regulation regulation* copper 15 98 bauxite 45/98** 98 lateritic iron 51 75 primary iron 62 75 manganese 40 60 zirconium 65.5 99 zirconium silica 64 65.5 nickel 4*** 6 *Source: Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Regulation 20, 2013 **Indonesia Mining Association says minimum requirements will be 45 percent for bauxite, while Indonesian Chamber of Commerce says it will be unchanged at 98 percent. ***Source: Indonesian Nickel Association (Jan 8, 2014) (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna and Wilda Asmarini; Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)