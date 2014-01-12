JAKARTA Jan 12 Exports of Indonesian nickel and
bauxite concentrates are prohibited under a new mineral export
ban which came into effect on Sunday and regulations passed by
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono do not change that, said a
senior government official.
The president in a last-minute regulation late Saturday
allowed the exports of copper, lead, zinc, iron ore and
manganese concentrate to continue despite the ban.
"Minerals that have to be refined before export are bauxite,
nickel, tin, chromium, gold and silver because they don't have
intermediate products," Sukhyar, director general of coal and
minerals at the ministry, told Reuters.