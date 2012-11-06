India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
JAKARTA Nov 6 Indonesia will review its rules on the export of unprocessed metal ores after a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a challenge to a government ban on those exports, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik said on Tuesday.
The court decision could pave the way for a resumption of exports by small mining companies who have been hit hard by the restriction imposed in May. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Robert Birsel)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 2 En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydro power businesses, wants to raise about $1.5 billion from a possible initial public offering (IPO) in London, Deripaska said on Friday.