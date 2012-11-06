JAKARTA Nov 6 Indonesia will review its rules on the export of unprocessed metal ores after a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a challenge to a government ban on those exports, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik said on Tuesday.

The court decision could pave the way for a resumption of exports by small mining companies who have been hit hard by the restriction imposed in May. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Robert Birsel)