* Miners must pay bond or build smelter to get lower tax
* Concentrate export tax cut to below 10 pct from 20-25 pct
* Freeport set to strike deal
* Newmont still in dispute
(Recasts, updates details on export tax revision)
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia has offered mining
companies a tax concession to end a six-month dispute that has
reduced mineral exports by half a billion dollars a month,
pushed up the global price of some metals and led to thousands
of layoffs.
The company with the biggest mining operations in the
archipelago, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, is set
to become the first to take the deal and restart concentrate
shipments from Grasberg, one of the world's largest copper
mines. Freeport said on Wednesday that the signing of a
memorandum of understanding (MOU) to resume exports was
imminent.
After a cabinet meeting on mining policy on Thursday,
Indonesia's chief economics minister Chairul Tanjung told
reporters that Freeport was close to receiving an export permit.
If other miners follow suit, the deal will take some of the
pressure off president elect Joko Widodo. Widodo was declared
the winner of Indonesia's presidential elections this week and
has said solving the dispute - which has sapped government
mining revenues - would be one of his top priorities when he
takes power in October.
It was unclear if the decision to revise the export tax
rules was deliberately timed to coincide with the result of
Indonesia's most tightly-contested election.
The second-largest copper miner in the country, Newmont
Mining Corp, said on Wednesday that it, too, was
negotiating an agreement to restart exports, but an Indonesian
official denied any talks had taken place
"There have been no MOU discussions with Newmont. None at
all," Coal and Minerals director general Sukhyar said on
Thursday. "The government's position is we will face them in
court."
The company has more work to do to rebuild its relationship
with the government after angering authorities by suspending
operation at its biggest Indonesian mine and filing for
international arbitration in response to the move in January by
Indonesia to raise export taxes on metal concentrates.
"The government will take stern action towards Newmont,"
Tanjung quoted President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono as saying on
Thursday.
He said also that Yudhoyono referred to the firm as "not
valuing working on Indonesian soil, the birthplace of
Indonesia's ancestors."
Newmont officials were not immediately available to respond
to the comments.
Freeport and Newmont are Indonesia's top copper miners, and
account for 97 percent of the nation's copper output.
TAX BREAK FOR SMELTER BOND
Indonesia will cut the tax levied on mineral concentrate
exports to less than 10 percent for miners that pay a bond as a
guarantee they will build a smelter later, Fiscal Policy chief
Andin Hadiyanto told Reuters on Thursday, adding that the new
regulation was due to be issued in August.
As construction of the smelter progresses, the export tax on
concentrates would fall to zero, he added.
The government will also charge extra royalties on mineral
sales to at least partly offset any loss in revenue, officials
said.
In January, Indonesia imposed an escalating tax policy,
which penalised any company which had not made progress on
building a smelter by slapping them with a 25 percent tax on
copper concentrate exports or a 20 percent tax on lead, zinc,
iron and manganese shipments. The tax was due to increase
annually to 60 percent in 2017.
The tax was intended to force miners to develop smelters and
mineral processing facilities and part of a government push to
derive bigger returns from Indonesia's mineral resources. But
rather than pay it, most miners stopped exporting from Southeast
Asia's biggest economy and one of the world's top mineral
producers.
The government also banned the export of unprocessed ore,
and that ban will remain in place,
FREEPORT'S AGREEMENT
As part of its deal, Freeport has agreed to pay more
royalties, Hadiyanto said. Its royalties will rise to 4 percent
on copper sales, Sukhyar said. It previously paid between 1.5
and 3.5 percent under an old deal, and the higher rate will
bring it into line with royalties paid by other companies.
The government is expected to grant Freeport an export
permit within two weeks, Sukhyar said. The company is
Indonesia's biggest taxpayer, and earlier said its contributions
would drop by $1.6 billion in 2014 as a result of declining
output from the rule change in January.
Under the agreement, Freeport said it would pay a
"significantly reduced" export duty in 2014, 2015 and 2016 but
higher royalties on copper and gold sales. It would also pay a
$115 million "assurance bond" against development of a smelter.
"It is a compromise to create a bridge for us so that we can
return to normal operations," Freeport Chief Executive Richard
Adkerson said of the MOU in an earnings call with analysts and
investors.
Freeport and Newmont need the MOU to secure billion-dollar
expansion plans, but at this stage no other companies that have
contracts to operate in Indonesia were being asked to sign such
documents before being eligible for export permits, Indonesian
Mining Association (IMA) Executive Director Syahrir Abubakar
told Reuters.
The older mining contracts that have their own tax rates are
slowly being phased-out through renegotiation processes and are
being replaced with special mining licenses that are subject to
different rules and prevailing tax rates.
"There are no other cases like Freeport," Abubakar said,
adding that other miners were waiting for the government to
revise its tax regulation. "And if it's a reasonable figure,
they'll accept it."
Investors in the copper market shrugged off news of the
change. Copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was
trading up 1.33 percent at $7,138.50 at 0112 GMT on growth in
China's factory sector.
A North America-based concentrates trader said any
resumption in exports from Indonesia would not be enough to
dramatically increase supply, but would renew expectations of an
oversupply in the market.
"A lot of people expected the market to be over-supplied,"
he said, adding that recent delays to mine output expansions had
led to tighter conditions.
(Additional reporting by Nina Adriana Kusuma, Randy Fabi and
Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)