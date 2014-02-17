NUSA DUA, Indonesia Feb 17 Indonesia does not
expect to approve any export permits for mineral concentrates
until next month at the earliest, a senior government official
said on Monday.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono imposed a controversial
mining law on Jan 12, which included a ban on unprocessed ore
shipments and an export tax on concentrates. All exports have
ground to a halt since the new regulation was introduced.
"Hopefully this March we will be ready to issue export
recommendations," Hersonyo Prio Wibowo, deputy director for
mineral production supervision told Reuters by text. "Six
companies have now applied for recommendation letters."
In order to export, mineral exporters must first receive a
recommendation letter from the mines ministry, before then
applying to the trade ministry to become a registered exporter.