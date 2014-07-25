JAKARTA, July 25 Freeport-McMoRan Inc and the Indonesian government reached a deal over a contract dispute that is expected to pave the way for a resumption of copper exports after a six-month halt, a company executive said on Friday.

After signing the memorandum of understanding, Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik Soetjipto told reporters he hoped copper concentrate exports could resume as early as August.

