JAKARTA Feb 10 Indonesia will ban exports of some unprocessed metals from 2014 and sanctions for companies that violate the ban include a revocation of export licenses, according to a regulation posted on the energy ministry's website on Friday.

Minerals covered by the ban, which has been widely discussed, include copper, gold, silver, nickel, tin, bauxite and zinc. Coal will be regulated separately.

The regulation would improve domestic metal production capacity and supplies of refined products to the domestic market as well as increasing government revenue, the ministry said on its website.

The Indonesian Mining Association has urged the government to delay the regulation's implementation.

Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and a major global producer of raw materials. (Reporting By Reza Thaher; Editing by Matthew Bigg)