By Michael Taylor
| JAKARTA, April 16
proposals aimed at boosting government revenue from mining could
backfire, especially plans to impose an export tax, an
influential industry association said on Monday.
Indonesia, the top exporter of refined tin and thermal coal
and the home of the world's second largest copper mine,
surprised mining firms this year by announcing a series of plans
and regulations aimed at boosting taxes, investment and jobs.
The most recent is a plan to impose a 25 percent export tax
on coal and base metals this year, which would double in 2013.
Miners are also concerned about a regulation, signed by
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in February, which would
limit foreign ownership of mines and require them to sell stakes
to Indonesian firms or the government within the first decade of
output.
"It is the same as what we have already seen in Brazil,
Canada and South Africa -- maybe we can call it resource
nationalism," Syahrir Abubakar, executive director of the
Indonesian Mining Association (IMA) told Reuters.
"Indonesia has unstable regulations... we hope the
government will re-consider," he added. "People are scared."
Abubakar, who previously worked at Australia's Newcrest
Mining, the world's third-largest gold miner, said
the government could actually receive less revenues from
miners such as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's
Indonesian unit, which he said currently pays 35 percent tax.
"If the government implements that export tax, it will only
get 25 percent in corporate tax," he said. "This will mean the
government's income will go down," he said, adding that
increasing taxes on miners' profits would be more effective.
Taxes may help Indonesia contain a widening budget deficit
after the government failed to reduce fuel subsidies last month.
FOREIGN MINERS
Speaking about the divestment plan, Abubakar said miners in
Indonesia needed more than 10 years to ensure profits matched
investment.
"The time must depend on the commodity itself, but in
general about 15 to 20 years," he said. "This new regulation is
embarrassing for the industry."
Indonesia is also due to ban exports of some unprocessed
metals from 2014 despite industry pleas to delay the plans
because of a lack of smelter and processing capacity.
Investors are also confused about the exact details of the
plan, especially those holding mining business permits (IUPs)
who fear they may have to stop ore exports by May 6.
Abubakar said there are currently about 10,235 IUP holders,
and most are small-scale miners who mainly produce nickel and
bauxite for buyers in India and China.
"What about their contracts," he asked. "No export, no
production means unemployment. What about the government's
income from exports if there are no more exports. What about
Indonesia's reputation among international investors."
Abubakar was unable to give output numbers for IUP holders.
Most large miners in Indonesia hold different contracts that
are decades-long and contain clauses that are difficult to
change.
Many mining analysts doubt whether all the new mining
announcements will eventually come into force, or whether the
government has the will and discipline to enforce them.
Despite the uncertainty, ratings agency Standard & Poor's
said the outlook for Indonesia's mining sector remains stable,
but added that the regulations are likely to drive up costs.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Miral Fahmy)