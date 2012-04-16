JAKARTA, April 16 New Indonesian regulations and proposals aimed at boosting government revenue from mining could backfire, especially plans to impose an export tax, an influential industry association said on Monday.

Indonesia, the top exporter of refined tin and thermal coal and the home of the world's second largest copper mine, surprised mining firms this year by announcing a series of plans and regulations aimed at boosting taxes, investment and jobs.

The most recent is a plan to impose a 25 percent export tax on coal and base metals this year, which would double in 2013.

Miners are also concerned about a regulation, signed by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in February, which would limit foreign ownership of mines and require them to sell stakes to Indonesian firms or the government within the first decade of output.

"It is the same as what we have already seen in Brazil, Canada and South Africa -- maybe we can call it resource nationalism," Syahrir Abubakar, executive director of the Indonesian Mining Association (IMA) told Reuters.

"Indonesia has unstable regulations... we hope the government will re-consider," he added. "People are scared."

Abubakar, who previously worked at Australia's Newcrest Mining, the world's third-largest gold miner, said the government could actually receive less revenues from miners such as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesian unit, which he said currently pays 35 percent tax.

"If the government implements that export tax, it will only get 25 percent in corporate tax," he said. "This will mean the government's income will go down," he said, adding that increasing taxes on miners' profits would be more effective.

Taxes may help Indonesia contain a widening budget deficit after the government failed to reduce fuel subsidies last month.

FOREIGN MINERS

Speaking about the divestment plan, Abubakar said miners in Indonesia needed more than 10 years to ensure profits matched investment.

"The time must depend on the commodity itself, but in general about 15 to 20 years," he said. "This new regulation is embarrassing for the industry."

Indonesia is also due to ban exports of some unprocessed metals from 2014 despite industry pleas to delay the plans because of a lack of smelter and processing capacity.

Investors are also confused about the exact details of the plan, especially those holding mining business permits (IUPs) who fear they may have to stop ore exports by May 6.

Abubakar said there are currently about 10,235 IUP holders, and most are small-scale miners who mainly produce nickel and bauxite for buyers in India and China.

"What about their contracts," he asked. "No export, no production means unemployment. What about the government's income from exports if there are no more exports. What about Indonesia's reputation among international investors."

Abubakar was unable to give output numbers for IUP holders.

Most large miners in Indonesia hold different contracts that are decades-long and contain clauses that are difficult to change.

Many mining analysts doubt whether all the new mining announcements will eventually come into force, or whether the government has the will and discipline to enforce them.

Despite the uncertainty, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the outlook for Indonesia's mining sector remains stable, but added that the regulations are likely to drive up costs. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Miral Fahmy)