By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA, June 15
JAKARTA, June 15 Indonesia's new mineral ore
export regulations have halted operations at hundreds of small
mining companies, costing the country's export industry up to
$164 million a month in lost nickel and bauxite sales, a mining
industry body said on Friday.
Indonesia in May asked all miners to submit plans to build
local smelters or to process ore domestically by 2014, when a
total ban on raw mineral exports kicks in, or otherwise face an
immediate ban on raw ore exports. It also imposed a 20 percent
tax on ore exports.
The rules, intended to squeeze more domestic revenue from an
industry that contributes around 12 percent to the GDP of
Southeast Asia's largest economy, have hit companies hard, the
Indonesian Association of Mineral Entrepreneurs (Apemindo).
"They are all stuck ... because they have been hit with very
high costs," Apemindo's chairman Poltak Sitanggang said.
Sitanggang could not give any figures for the volume of
metal ore that is not being produced or exported. Government
data on mining exports is often released two to three months
after the date of export, and various departments often publish
figures that differ.
Indonesia produced 14 percent of world nickel ore output, as
well as 15 percent of bauxite ore and 3 percent of copper ore in
2011, according to industry data. Most is exported raw to be
processed into metals and products overseas, with Indonesia a
major supplier to China, Japan and the United States.
The country's top copper and gold producers Freeport McMoRan
Copper & Gold and Newmont Corp have recently
been given permission to continue exporting ore, though many
smaller firms claim they are not being allowed to export while
their plans for domestic processing are being evaluated.
China's nickel ore imports were expected to have hit a
record high in May after a rush to purchase laterite ore ahead
of a curb on shipments by top supplier Indonesia.
Mining company demand for diesel in Indonesia is set to drop
up to 20 percent this month, industry sources say, in another
sign that the new rules are hurting operations for small miners
in mineral-rich islands such as Borneo and Sulawesi.
Sitanggang said his association's data showed Indonesian
nickel ore exporters were losing $86.5 million a month, and
bauxite exporters losing $77.6 million a month because of the
regulatory bottleneck, based on May values on the London Metal
Exchange.
As a result, almost 15,000 Indonesian mining workers had
been dismissed, he said.
"These new regulations were not well-planned, have been
forced and have been rushed ... They are technically flawed,"
Sitanggang said, adding there were also major discrepancies
between the way the government handles larger mining companies
with Contracts of Work (COW) such as Freeport and smaller mining
license (IUP) holders.
The government is trying to deal with around 5,000 out of
10,000 existing mining permits that it says are "unclear",
following a boom in permits given out permits given out under
Indonesia's decentralised system of government, and it is also
trying to push for improved royalty terms with Freeport.
(Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Daniel Magnowski)