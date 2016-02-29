* Revised law may include easing of export curbs on minerals
* May push back Jan 2017 ban on concentrates by two years
* Some say changing regulations will spark legal uncertainty
By Wilda Asmarini and Randy Fabi
JAKARTA, Feb 29 Indonesian lawmakers hope to
revise the country's resource rules by September in a move that
could include easing of export curbs on minerals, such as nickel
and copper, giving Freeport McMoRan Inc and other miners
time and money to build smelters.
A parliamentary commission is discussing possible revisions
to a 2014 law - which banned exports of nickel, bauxite and
copper ores and set a three-year limit on concentrates sales to
force firms to build smelters but instead ended up costing
Indonesia billions of dollars in lost revenue.
"If they are not allowed to export, the economy could be
destroyed," Kurtubi, a member of the commission responsible for
drafting the proposed revisions, told Reuters.
Mining accounted for almost 6 percent of Indonesia's GDP
before the ban, but has since slipped to about 4 percent.
Mining companies, mainly nickel producers, should be allowed
to resume some ore and bauxite exports so they can earn revenue
and complete their smelter projects, said Kurtubi and one other
commission member.
At least 32 smelter projects have been delayed or cancelled,
mostly nickel, government officials said, due to a prolonged
slump in prices of the metal that are mired near their
lowest since 2003. Only five nickel smelters, of a targeted 12,
were completed last year.
State-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk, which has
been hit hard by the ban given it gets about 40 percent of its
earnings from raw material sales, said it was seeking permission
to resume some nickel ore shipments.
Mulyadi, the commission's deputy chairman, said if nickel
firms had "progressed 60 percent of the way in their smelter
project ... we should discuss whether there should be a
relaxation of the law for that specific company".
But any easing of curbs by the world's former top nickel ore
exporting nation and major bauxite and copper producer could
pressure already battered global commodity prices.
CHANGE COULD SPARK UNCERTAINTY
The aim of Indonesia's export curbs was to shift its sales
from raw materials to higher-value finished metals. But smelters
have failed to materialise as low commodity prices made them
economically unviable.
Kurtubi said the mining law revisions could include pushing
back the January 2017 ban on concentrates by two years to give
Freeport and Newmont Mining Corp, Indonesia's top two
copper producers, more time to build a $2-billion smelter.
The U.S. miners have made initial financial commitments to
build the smelter, but construction has not yet commenced.
Critics, however, say changing the law could spark legal
uncertainty and scare off investors.
"We have seen the fact that some cannot provide (smelters)
as required but it doesn't mean we have to change regulations to
follow them," said Fadel Muhammad, the commission's co-chairman.
"If they cannot make it, then goodbye to them. Somebody else
can make it," said Fadel, who expects a new law in "maybe six
months from now".
