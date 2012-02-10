(Updates with regulation no longer visible on government site)
By Reza Thaher
JAKARTA Feb 10 Indonesia will ban exports
of some unprocessed metals from 2014 and could revoke the export
licences of firms that violate the ban, the energy ministry said
in a regulation that was posted on its website on Friday but
later disappeared.
The regulation was visible on the ministry's website on
Friday but by evening it could no longer be seen, leaving its
status unclear.
Minerals covered by the ban, which has been widely
discussed, include copper, gold, silver, nickel, tin, bauxite
and zinc. Coal will be regulated separately.
"Mining license holders that started their operations before
the regulation was announced must meet the minimum processing
requirements within five years after the 2009 Mining and Coal
Law was introduced," said one of the articles in the regulation.
The regulation would improve domestic metal production
capacity, boost supplies of refined products to the domestic
market and increase government revenue, the ministry said.
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and a major
global producer of raw materials. The Indonesian Mining
Association has urged the government to delay the regulation's
implementation, particularly with respect to coal.
By about 6.45 local time (1145 GMT), the regulation could no
longer be seen on the ministry's website.
"The regulation is an extention from the 2009 mining and
coal law and what is stated there is valid. However, I didn't
know that the regulation had been issued and I had no idea that
it has been removed from the website," deputy energy minister
Widjojono Partowidagdo told Reuters by telephone.
Earlier on Friday, the association's chairman, Bob
Kamandanu, said the regulation as it stood was acceptable.
"Minerals like gold and tin need to be processed anyway so
the mining companies do not have to make a big overhaul to meet
the regulations. However, for coal, that's another story," he
told Reuters.
(Editing by Matthew Bigg)