JAKARTA, March 8 A new Indonesian law that
changes the rules on foreign ownership of mines applies to all
foreign companies and is not aimed specifically at Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, the deputy energy and mining
minister said on Thursday.
The regulation, signed by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
on Feb. 21, comes as the government is renegotiating existing
royalty contracts with major foreign investors such as Freeport
and Newmont Mining Corp.
Under the rules, Southeast Asia's largest economy will
require foreign companies to sell down stakes in mines and
increase domestic ownership to at least 51 percent by the 10th
year of production.
"The regulation will be imposed on every mining company
operating in Indonesia, in general. That includes Freeport and
Newmont," said Deputy Minister Widjajono Partowidagdo, adding
that it was wrong to assume that the law was aimed at Freeport
specifically.
"This regulation is not only for Freeport. It is for all
foreign mining companies in Indonesia, to guarantee greater
benefit to the country from the mining sector," he told Reuters
in a telephone interview