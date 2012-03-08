JAKARTA, March 8 A new Indonesian law that changes the rules on foreign ownership of mines applies to all foreign companies and is not aimed specifically at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, the deputy energy and mining minister said on Thursday.

The regulation, signed by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on Feb. 21, comes as the government is renegotiating existing royalty contracts with major foreign investors such as Freeport and Newmont Mining Corp.

Under the rules, Southeast Asia's largest economy will require foreign companies to sell down stakes in mines and increase domestic ownership to at least 51 percent by the 10th year of production.

"The regulation will be imposed on every mining company operating in Indonesia, in general. That includes Freeport and Newmont," said Deputy Minister Widjajono Partowidagdo, adding that it was wrong to assume that the law was aimed at Freeport specifically.

"This regulation is not only for Freeport. It is for all foreign mining companies in Indonesia, to guarantee greater benefit to the country from the mining sector," he told Reuters in a telephone interview