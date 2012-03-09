March 9 Indonesia will require foreign companies to sell down stakes in mines and increase domestic ownership to at least 51 percent by the 10th year of production, under a new regulation.

This updates a 2010 rule that said 'Contract of Work' (COW) and 'Coal Contract of Work' (CCOW) agreements signed before the regulation was issued would be valid until expiry.

This indicates the new rule only applies to existing investors once these long-term contracts run out and they switch to new mining business permits (IUPs), as well as to new investors. However, comments from senior government officials have suggested existing contracts may also be re-negotiated.

Following are some of the leading foreign miners operating in Indonesia and their projects.

FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC

Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport, the world's largest listed copper producer, owns 90 percent of Freeport Indonesia, which runs the Grasberg complex in eastern Indonesia, a mine with the world's largest gold reserves, second largest copper reserves and silver production. The Indonesian government owns the rest. Freeport is re-negotiating royalties with the government, though its current COW runs until 2021. It has said its Grasberg contract doesn't require divestment, and it is confident the government will honour existing contracts.

NEWMONT MINING CORP, SUMITOMO CORP

Denver, Colorado-based Newmont, the world's second-biggest gold producer, operates the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in eastern Indonesia. Newmont and Japanese partner Sumitomo have already divested majority ownership to Indonesian entities as called for in their COW. This includes 24 percent to PT Multi Daerah Bersaing, a consortium of local governments that is indirectly controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie Group. Newmont's remaining divestment of 7 percent to the central, rather than local, government sparked protests by lawmakers from the Golkar Party, whose chairman Aburizal Bakrie is the family patriarch. Newmont has said it believes the new regulation will not impact it since it already only owns a minority stake.

BUMI PLC, TATA POWER

London-listed Bumi Plc - a joint venture of the Bakrie Group, Indonesian partner Samin Tan and financier Nat Rothschild - owns part of consortium PT Multi Daerah Bersaing's stake in Newmont's mine via a 29 percent holding in Bumi Resources . Bumi Resources also owns 70 percent of KPC and Arutmin, which run Indonesia's richest coal mines, and also owns a Sumatran zinc mine via subsidiary Bumi Minerals Resources . India's Tata Power owns the remaining 30 percent in both KPC and Arutmin, meaning the two mines are 50.3 percent owned by foreign listed firms. However, Bumi Plc's part-Indonesian ownership means neither it nor Tata are likely to be impacted under the new rule.

BHP BILLITON

The world's biggest miner owns a 75 percent stake in undeveloped coking coal assets in Indonesia's Kalimantan under a COW agreement. BHP said it is reviewing the new regulation.

VALE SA

Brazil's Vale, the world's No.2 mining firm, owns International Nickel Indonesia. Equity analysts say it operates under a COW and so is not affected.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto, the world's No.2 iron ore miner, has declined to comment so far on whether its rights to 40 percent of production from Freeport's giant Grasberg mine, from 2021, will be affected by the new rule.

NEWCREST MINING

Australia's Newcrest, the world's third-largest gold miner, has said its 82.5 percent stake in the Gosowong mine in Indonesia will not be affected at least until its current COW expires in 2029.

ERAMET, MITSUBISHI CORP

French miner Eramet and Japan's Mitsubishi are exploring development of their 90 percent-owned Weda Bay nickel project in eastern Indonesia, which could double Eramet's nickel output.

STRAITS

Australia's Straits, which owns the Mt Muro gold mine in Indonesia's central Kalimantan, has a contract that already requires it to offer 51 percent of its holding company for purchase at fair market value by the Indonesian government. It said it has not received any proposals so far.

SAMTAN

South Korean resources firm Samtan owns 49 percent of Indonesia's No.3 coal miner Kideco Jaya Agung.

INTREPID MINES

Australia's Intrepid has a business mining license (IUP) for its Tujuh Bukit mine on Indonesia's Java island, which it is exploring for gold, copper and silver. Intrepid said the effect and timeframe for the new regulation were subject to interpretation by the government.

G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD

Hong Kong-listed G-Resources, backed by Mount Kellett Capital and BlackRock Inc, plans to start gold production this year from its $1 billion Martabe mine in Sumatra.

BANPU

Thailand's largest coal miner Banpu owns 65 percent of Indonesian coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah. Banpu's CEO Chanin Vongkusolkit said that at this early stage, it believes it's unlikely the regulation will effect Indo Tambangraya, and it is studying the regulation to see whether it will be applied to listed companies. Broker CLSA said the new rule did not affect ITMG's existing contracts, which run to 2030, but could affect its ability to bid for new concessions.

MEC HOLDINGS

UAE-based MEC is building a railway to extract coal from its mine in Indonesia's Kalimantan.

ADANI ENTERPRISES

India's Adani Enterprises owns coal mines in Indonesia. Its stock fell more than 9 percent to an 8-week low after the new rule was announced.

TRANSASIA MINERALS HOLDINGS

Jakarta-based Transasia, owned by the Aslanov family from Uzbekistan, exploits coal, nickel, copper, iron ore and uranium in Indonesia and Africa. It is setting up a joint venture with British billionaires the Reuben brothers, to acquire and develop mining interests in Indonesia, including coal in Borneo, copper and gold in Sumbawa and nickel on Sulawesi.

SIHAYO GOLD

Australia's Sihayo is exploring for gold in a project in northern Sumatra, and hopes to start production next year. Its operations were delayed after its camp was burned down by local demonstrators last year.

OTHER FOREIGN INVESTMENT PLANS IN MINING SECTOR

India's biggest coal producer Coal India has said it plans to invest $3 billion in coking coal and related infrastructure in Kalimantan. The UAE-based Trimex Group plans to invest up to $850 million in a titanium project in Indonesia. Various firms are planning to invest in smelters to process metals from eastern Indonesian mine projects, such as India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd, the world's top nickel producer Norilsk Nickel and the Solway Group.

Source: Reuters, company statements