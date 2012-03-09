JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's new rule
requiring foreign firms to divest majority ownership of mines
applies to every miner and will form part of a planned
renegotiation of all existing contracts, senior government
officials said on Friday.
Firms with existing "Contract of Work" agreements signed
before the new rule have mostly said the regulation did not
apply to them and would only apply to firms holding newer
"mining business licenses", but government officials deny this.
"There is a clause in the contract that if there is
something that needs renegotiation, that can be done. So, why
can't we do it?" deputy mining minister Widjajono Partowidagdo
told Reuters, adding renegotiations will include divestments as
well as royalties.