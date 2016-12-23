JAKARTA Dec 23 Indonesia is considering
allowing some exports of mineral ores such as bauxite and nickel
under certain conditions, the country's mining and energy
minister said on Friday.
A ban of all shipments of ore is due to be implemented on
Jan. 12 but Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan said in
an interview that a government regulation is being amended in a
bid to cushion the impact.
Wwe are realistic about this issue and that's why we are
making an amendment on the existing government regulation that
hopefully will be released, or will be approved by the president
soon, perhaps early January next year," he said.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)