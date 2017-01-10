JAKARTA Jan 10 Indonesia will issue new rules
on mineral concentrate exports, taxes on shipments and the
divestment of stakes for foreign miners in the next few days,
its mining minister said on Tuesday.
A full ban on the export of concentrates is due to kick in
on Jan. 12, but the government will allow shipments to continue
beyond that deadline in some cases, Minister of Energy and
Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan told reporters after a cabinet
meeting.
"The extension of concentrate exports will be linked to the
obligation of building smelters," Jonan said, adding that
President Joko Widodo has directed his officials to minimise any
disruption to the national and regional economies.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina Munthe;
Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Susan Fenton)