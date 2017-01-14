JAKARTA Jan 14 Indonesia's mining minister said
on Saturday the amount of nickel ore and bauxite that can be
exported by individual miners under the country's new mining
rules will be "comparable" to their smelter capacity.
Indonesia's government faced a sharp industry backlash after
it unveiled sweeping new rules on Thursday allowing the export
of nickel ore and bauxite under certain conditions, as analysts
said the move could flood global markets and wreck prices.
The regulation has been "misinterpreted", Minister of Energy
and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan told reporters.
Jonan also said the ministry received a letter from
Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Friday stating its commitment to
convert to a special mining permit, paving the way for the U.S.
mining giant to continue exporting copper concentrates.
