JAKARTA Dec 5 Indonesian lawmakers rejected a government bid to water down a planned ban on shipments of unprocessed metals on Thursday, dashing Jakarta's attempts to keep much-needed export revenue flowing in.

With a current account deficit at a near-record high, the Indonesian government is scrambling to ease nationalistic resource rules that were passed more than a year ago, including the ban on mineral ore exports from January 2014.

"I have tried to propose exceptions for ore exports, but the DPR (parliament) commission refused them," Energy Minister Jero Wacik said after a meeting with the parliament's mining committee. "There will be no exceptions."