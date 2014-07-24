JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia's president has said
the government will take stern action against Newmont Mining
Corp, which has filed for international arbitration over
the country's mineral export tax, the country's chief economics
minister quoted him as saying.
The comments by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono are the harshest so
far in the months' long dispute over new rules intended to
derive more income from the country's huge mineral resources. A
Newmont spokesman had said on Wednesday it was negotiating with
Indonesia to resume copper concentrate exports after it sought
arbitration of the issue.
"The government will take stern action towards Newmont,"
chief economics minister Chairul Tanjung quoted Yudhoyono as
saying. He added that the president had expressed disappointment
over Newmont's attitude and said it did not value working in
Indonesia.
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau, Writing by Fergus Jensen and
Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)