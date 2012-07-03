JAKARTA, July 3 Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 22 firms since it introduced curbs on such shipments in May, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday, after the restrictions triggered panic buying by customers in key buyers Japan and China.

Indonesia, one of the world's leading metals exporters, in May asked all miners to submit plans to build smelters in a bid to squeeze more revenue for its mining sector ahead of a 2014 ban on raw mineral exports, while also imposing a tax of 20 percent on ore exports.

Of the 22 approved companies, 15 are nickel ore miners, three are iron ore miners, two are copper producers and two are bauxite firms, Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade at the Trade Ministry, said.

In late June, the number of approved firms stood at 13 -- a slow approval rate that threatened to leave Indonesia's customers scrambling for supplies in coming weeks.

Indonesia is looking to derive more revenue from a sector that already contributes around 12 percent of GDP, and also wants to encourage raw materials to be processed domestically.

Miners to have received export permits include Newmont Corp , PT Aneka Tambang, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, PT Sebuku Iron Lateritic Ores and PT Sambas Mineral Mining.

The disruption to Indonesian exports however, has led to both China and Japan ramping up shipments in May, and is estimated to be costing the country's export industry up to $164 million a month in lost sales of nickel and bauxite.

