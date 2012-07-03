JAKARTA, July 3 Indonesia has awarded mineral
export permits to 22 firms since it introduced curbs on such
shipments in May, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday,
after the restrictions triggered panic buying by customers in
key buyers Japan and China.
Indonesia, one of the world's leading metals exporters, in
May asked all miners to submit plans to build smelters in a bid
to squeeze more revenue for its mining sector ahead of a 2014
ban on raw mineral exports, while also imposing a tax of 20
percent on ore exports.
Of the 22 approved companies, 15 are nickel ore miners,
three are iron ore miners, two are copper producers and two are
bauxite firms, Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade at
the Trade Ministry, said.
In late June, the number of approved firms stood at 13 -- a
slow approval rate that threatened to leave Indonesia's
customers scrambling for supplies in coming weeks.
Indonesia is looking to derive more revenue from a sector
that already contributes around 12 percent of GDP, and also
wants to encourage raw materials to be processed domestically.
Miners to have received export permits include Newmont Corp
, PT Aneka Tambang, Freeport McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc, PT Sebuku Iron Lateritic Ores and PT Sambas
Mineral Mining.
The disruption to Indonesian exports however, has led to
both China and Japan ramping up shipments in May, and is
estimated to be costing the country's export industry up to $164
million a month in lost sales of nickel and bauxite.
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Ed Davies)