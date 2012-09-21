* Renegotiation could take months or even a year -minister
* Move to affect mainly older producers with long-term
contracts
* Copper, nickel and aluminium to be most directly affected
-analyst
* Vale says ready to up royalty in renegotiation talks
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Sept 21 Indonesia wants miners with
long- t erm contracts to hike export royalty payments to 10
percent in renegotiated deals, a deputy minister said on Friday,
from as little as 1 percent now, as the country looks to boost
revenue from its resources.
The mining sector contributes 12 percent to the gross
domestic product of Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy
and a favourite of emerging market investors.
The contract renegotiations with high-profile producers are
politically sensitive, particularly in the run-up to elections
in 2014, when President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono is due to step
down after two terms.
"We are still waiting for the next steps. Renegotiations are
not easy. It may take months or even a year," Deputy Energy and
Minerals Minister Rudi Rubiandini said of the talks.
"There's a message from Mr Hatta requesting that the
renegotiations shift to royalties of 10 percent," Rubiandini
told a mining conference, referring to Hatta Rajasa, the lead
government negotiator on the contracts.
The government wants contract talks with the Indonesian
units of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, Vale
and Newmont to focus on royalties, he said.
Exports of some minerals have slumped after Indonesia issued
a series of new mining regulations this year that shook the
industry, among them one requiring foreign miners holding
certain contracts to divest 51 percent to local firms after 10
years of production.
The government did not spell out if the royalty comments
applied to all holders of contracts of work or excluded
companies that mine coal.
"It looks like it primarily affects the older producers who
operate under long-term contracts, and were not affected
directly by much of the interim export ban earlier this year,"
said London-based analyst Nic Brown of French bank Natixis.
"It's an interesting development and part of a trend towards
resource nationalism we're seeing the world over."
Price-wise, the move may provide most support for the copper
concentrate market, which has not yet been directly affected by
the mining regulation changes, with lower supplies of bauxite
and nickel ore already priced in to the market, Brown added.
"Copper, nickel, aluminium would be the metals most directly
affected, nickel and aluminium less so because they are already
exporting less of their ores," he said.
VALE SAYS READY TO INCREASE ROYALTY
Among Indonesia's three biggest mining companies, Vale's
local unit, the largest nickel producer in the
country, said it was willing to increase its royalty payments in
a renegotiated contract.
"We are willing to adjust the royalty from what we actually
paid up to now," Chief Executive Nicolaas Kanter told Reuters by
telephone.
A spokeswoman for Freeport, which owns the Grasberg
mine on Papua island in eastern Indonesia, the second-largest
copper mine in the world and also home to the largest known
reserves of gold, said she expected a solution to benefit both
the company and government.
"We believe when the final contract materializes it should
take into account the national aspirations as well as business
investment needs from our side," said Daisy Primayanti, but
declined further comment.
Newmont has not begun renegotiation talks with the
government, a company official said.
Freeport, which currently pays royalties of 1 percent on
gold and 3.5 percent on copper, first won its contract to mine
at Grasberg in the 1960s.
The current talks will focus on the size of the concession,
the type of contract it holds, taxes and whether the company
should be obliged to process its ores domestically.
Rubiandini declined to comment on whether a planned 2014 ban
on exporting unprocessed metals would be extended.
Relaxing the 2014 deadline would not be easy and would
require a change of law, Deddy Saleh, an official of the trade
ministry, told Reuters earlier on Friday.