BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, July 25 Indonesia expects to sign a memorandum of understanding with Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc on Friday that would allow it to ship 756,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in the second half of the year, Coal and Minerals Director-General Sukhyar said.
He said a dispute with mining companies triggered by the imposition in January of a ban on mineral ore exports had cost $1.3 billion in lost exports of copper concentrate.
"The value of exports we missed up to June was $1.3 billion, from Freeport and Newmont, but we expect up to the end of the year around $3.4 billion," he told Reuters in an interview, referring to the firms' annual production plans.
Freeport and Newmont Mining Corp are Indonesia's biggest copper exporters. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Randy Fabi; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.