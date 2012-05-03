JAKARTA May 3 Indonesia will impose an average
20 percent export duty on 14 mineral ore exports including
copper, gold and tin from May 6, the country's mining minister
said on Thursday.
The tax, which has been expected in recent months, will not
apply to coal, which will be ruled on separately, said Jero
Wacik, leaving open the possibility of a future tax on shipments
from the world's largest thermal coal exporter.
Currently there are no export taxes on metal ores, said an
executive at state nickel and gold miner Antam, though
there are already low single digit royalty charges on some
miners.
The government is seeking to increase revenues from a mining
sector that makes up about 12 percent of Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, and to push miners to process raw ores
domestically to export higher value finished metals.
"There will be a push to make smelters," Wacik said, adding
the tax will also apply to nickel, bauxite and silver.