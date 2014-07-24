JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia is finalising the revision of a controversial escalating tax on mineral concentrate exports and expects to issue the regulation after the fasting month, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The revised regulation would be issued in August, Deputy Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told Reuters, declining to provide further details. (Reporting by Nina Adriana Kusuma; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)