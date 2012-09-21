India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Sept 21 Vale's Indonesia unit , the largest nickel producer in the country, is willing to increase its royalty payments in a renegotiated contract with the government, Chief Executive Nicolaas Kanter said on Friday.
"We are willing to adjust the royalty from what we actually paid up to now," Kanter told Reuters by telephone, adding that the company was willing to increase its payments.
The company, which owns mines in South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi and Central Sulawesi, announced a five-year $2-billion investment in October 2011, with a production target of 120,000 tonnes.
MOSCOW, June 2 En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydro power businesses, wants to raise about $1.5 billion from a possible initial public offering (IPO) in London, Deripaska said on Friday.