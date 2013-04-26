JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesian automotive
distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika, plans to raise up to 2
trillion rupiah ($206 million) in an initial public offering
next month, underwriters said on Friday.
Mitra Pinasthika, controlled by private equity firm Saratoga
Investama Sedaya, is offering 1.015 billion shares, equivalent
to 28 percent of its equity. It set an IPO price range of
1,500-2,000 rupiah a share.
Morgan Stanley, Indopremier Securities and Deutsche
Securities Indonesia are the IPO underwriters. The listing date
will be May 29.
Saratoga owns shares in several Indonesian companies, such
as miner PT Adaro Energy and tower operator PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure. The firm aims to raise more
than $1 billion from initial public offerings this year.