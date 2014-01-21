JAKARTA Jan 21 Indonesia's biggest media
conglomerate MNC Group aims to invest $2 billion to $3 billion
over the next 10 years to expand its fibre optic network in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, its chief executive told
reporters on Tuesday.
The network, which is targeted to reach 10 million
households in Indonesia, will be operated by PT Global Mediacom
, one of MNC Group's listed units, said Hary
Tanoesoedibjo at a briefing.
"We will roll out fibre optic fixed broadband to enhance
Internet connectivity," Tanoesoedibjo said. He did not give
details on how the group would fund the investment.
In February last year, Global Mediacom set up a joint
venture with China's biggest online gaming and social networking
company, Tencent Holdings, to promote the Chinese
firm's popular mobile chatting app, WeChat.
MNC Group's assets include broadcast and print media, as
well as telecommunication services.
(Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Mark Potter)