JAKARTA, April 8 Indonesia's financial
authorities are finalising several measures to encourage
transactions of promissory notes and other money market
derivatives between banks to deepen the country's financial
market, the central bank governor said on Friday.
Governor Agus Martowardojo said the authorities, including
Bank Indonesia, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the
finance ministry, will issue regulations to boost interbank
trade of promissory notes with one-, three-, six- and 12-month
tenures.
Although current rules allow lenders to use promissory
notes, banks stopped trading them and other derivatives in the
money market after the Asian financial crisis in 1997-98, he
said.
The authorities are now finalising regulations to ensure
that promissory notes that banks can take would be based on
either loans with underlying collateral or trade transactions,
which would reduce default risks, he said.
"We cannot kill a (money market) instrument because of our
past trauma. The financial business is a business of trust. If
companies didn't pay promissory notes then, it doesn't mean
companies wouldn't pay now," he told reporters after a
coordination meeting with the finance minister on Friday.
Martowardojo also said the finance ministry agreed to issue
more treasury bills with maturities of less than one-year to
encourage larger money market trading.
The government currently auctions conventional bonds and
sharia bonds once a week, which often include short-term
treasury bill offerings.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)