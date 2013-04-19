JAKARTA, April 19 Indonesian sharia lender PT
Bank Muamalat Indonesia Syariah aims to raise up to $300 million
through an initial public offering of at least 20 percent of its
capital, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Friday.
The IPO, subject to approval by the market regulator, is
expected by the second quarter of this year and would make
Muamalat the first sharia bank to list on the Indonesian stock
exchange.
The bank has hired Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse
Group AG and Bahana Securities as underwriters, the
sources said. They declined to be named as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Bank Muamalat has 2.5 million customers and operates 275
branches throughout Indonesia, according to its website.
Indonesia is expected to host several IPOs this year as
companies look to tap excess liquidity in the stock market
, which reached an all-time high this week.
PT Bank Nobu, which is controlled by the Lippo Group, plans
to offer 52 percent of its capital, worth an estimated $89
million, in an IPO next month.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul,
Editing by Miral Fahmy)