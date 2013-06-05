JAKARTA, June 5 PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia is seeking to raise up to 2.6 trillion rupiah ($265 million) through an initial public offering, the underwriters said on Wednesday.

The bank is Indonesia's second-largest Islamic law-compliant lender in terms of assets and would be the first Islamic bank to list on the Jakarta stock exchange.

Bank Muamalat is offering 2.615 billion shares, equivalent to 24.6 percent of its equity, at a price range of 625 to 975 rupiah a share. The IPO is due to list on July 5.

CIMB and Bahana Securities are the IPO underwriters.

Bank Muamalat has 2.5 million customers and operates 79 branches throughout Indonesia. ($1 = 9,800 Indonesian rupiahs)